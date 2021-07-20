$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.64. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

