$0.71 EPS Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $207,350.00. Insiders sold 78,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,730 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. 1,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,294. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

