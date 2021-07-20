$0.65 EPS Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -148.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,815,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

