$0.57 EPS Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $106,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CI Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after buying an additional 707,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

