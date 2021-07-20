-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,319. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $812.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

