$0.31 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Square reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

SQ traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.70. 120,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,167. Square has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $13,600,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,985 shares of company stock valued at $239,611,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.