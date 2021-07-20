$0.09 EPS Expected for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbCellera Biologics.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million.

ABCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

