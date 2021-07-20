-$0.07 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRON. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

