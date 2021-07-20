$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of EXK stock remained flat at $$4.78 during trading on Tuesday. 3,212,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,363. The company has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

