Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $512,896.50 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $512,896.50.

Zynga stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

