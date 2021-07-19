Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

