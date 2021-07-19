Zscaler’s (ZS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.19.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $221.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.52. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

