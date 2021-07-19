ZrCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,489.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $833,107.46 and $46,489.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00146862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,490.09 or 0.99726507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

