ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $2,588,800.00.

ZI stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

