Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.47.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $361.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,449 shares of company stock valued at $118,789,806 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.