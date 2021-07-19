Zoetis Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $199.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.