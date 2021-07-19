Zloadr (ZDR) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 90.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $85,620.07 and $9.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 91.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00790177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

