ZKSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.23 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $123.53 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

