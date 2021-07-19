Zero Trading Down 36.1% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $896,142.32 and approximately $22,029.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00291479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00127461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00156199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,249,754 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

