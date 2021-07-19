Zenfuse Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $82,286.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.73 or 0.00771433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,755 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.