Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $153.95. 363,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,145. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.58.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

