Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.