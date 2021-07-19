Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

ISR stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

