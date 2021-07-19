Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to “Hold”

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,358. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,239 shares of company stock worth $22,996,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.