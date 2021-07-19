Zacks Investment Research Lowers Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of DAO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $3,037,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

