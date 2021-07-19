Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

