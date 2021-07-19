Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 459.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 71,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 28,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

