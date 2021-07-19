Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank First by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.