Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth $3,680,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

