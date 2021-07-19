Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) to Sell

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Karooooo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KARO. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.96 million and a PE ratio of 35.91. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karooooo (KARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.