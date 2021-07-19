Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

