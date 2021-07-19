Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.