Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

