Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLOW. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock traded up $13.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. 40,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

