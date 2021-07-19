Zacks: Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,458.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,144. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $63.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

