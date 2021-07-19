Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Million

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce sales of $86.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.97 million. InterDigital posted sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $335.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.70 million to $335.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $335.94 million to $371.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IDCC stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. 9,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.71. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

