Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.30. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

United States Cellular stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 24.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 21.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 50.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

