Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 12,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

