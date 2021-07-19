Zacks: Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.78 Million

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report $327.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.90 million to $329.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $232.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 143,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.