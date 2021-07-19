Zacks: Analysts Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report $105.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE FI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.59. 1,367,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. The company has a market cap of $589.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

