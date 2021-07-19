Zacks: Analysts Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.65). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELDN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,084. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34.

In other news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $88,700.00. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $15,146,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,938,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,914,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,534,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

