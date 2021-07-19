Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.09 Million

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $835.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.