Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $835.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

