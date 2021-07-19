Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the lowest is $3.96 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $17.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

GPS opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73. The Gap has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $480,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,513. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

