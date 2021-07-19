Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. 626,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,654,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after acquiring an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.