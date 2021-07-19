Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report sales of $285.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the highest is $290.00 million. NuVasive reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NuVasive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NuVasive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

