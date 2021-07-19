Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.93. 14,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,218. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.72. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

