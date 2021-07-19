Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is $0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,107 shares of company stock worth $751,184 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. RTW Investments LP grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

