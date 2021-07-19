Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report $56.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $224.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $224.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.88 million, with estimates ranging from $244.86 million to $286.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,719. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

