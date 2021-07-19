Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $115.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.