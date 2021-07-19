YIELD App Hits Market Cap of $36.82 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $36.82 million and approximately $397,775.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013204 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.94 or 0.00771108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,508,581 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

