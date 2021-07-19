YFValue (YFV) Market Cap Tops $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.66 or 0.00795347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

